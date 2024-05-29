Top track

Tara Clerkin Trio

Wharf Chambers
Wed, 29 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wharf Chambers is a members' club and you need to be a member, or guest of a member, in order to attend. To join, please visit our website. Membership costs £2 and requires a minimum of 48 hours to take effect.

Tara Clerkin Trio are Pat Benjamin, Sunny Jo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PPY & Brudenell Presents
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tara Clerkin Trio

Venue

Wharf Chambers

Wharf Chambers, 23-25 Wharf St, Leeds LS2 7EQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

