DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wharf Chambers is a members' club and you need to be a member, or guest of a member, in order to attend. To join, please visit our website. Membership costs £2 and requires a minimum of 48 hours to take effect.
Tara Clerkin Trio are Pat Benjamin, Sunny Jo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.