Top track

Audi rtt

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club Punk & Boîte à Rythmes : Gwendoline

Transbordeur
Tue, 30 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Audi rtt
Got a code?

About

Parrains autoproclamés de la shlagwave, les bretons Gwendoline sont de retour.

"La musique de Gwendoline en a rien à foutre. Elle a pas de projet. Elle tente rien, ils le répètent à qui veut l’entendre, faut juste écouter. Chacun entendra ce qu’il veut d***...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par SAS Transmission.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gwendoline

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.