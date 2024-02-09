Top track

Vanco - Kitchen

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DESCENDANTS: An Afrohouse Experience

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
Selling fast
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vanco - Kitchen
Got a code?

About

DESCENDANTS is an international Afro & Culturally Inspired Electronic Music Events Platform based out of New York where people come together for Afro House & Afro Tech.

Instagram: @descendants.rec

We're kicking off 2024 at New York's newest innovative ve...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Descendants.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.