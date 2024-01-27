DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cash, Galanopoulous, Parker, Maramba

Healing Force of the Universe
Sat, 27 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsAlhambra
Selling fast
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tyler Cash brings in a quartet to Healing Force of the Universe to perform songs from his upcoming album.

Come hang, listen, cruise the record bins at the new record store in Pasadena, Healing Force of the Universe. BYOB.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tyler Cash

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.