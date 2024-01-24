DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Special Jazz cLab - This is The Drum Machine

Bachelite cLab
Wed, 24 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €6.90
JAZZ CLAB è l'appuntamento fisso dedicato al Jazz del mercoledì sera al Bachelite cLab.

Questa settimana abbiamo il grande piacere di ospitare il Pasquale Fiore Trio feat. Matteo Prefumo

Un viaggio musicale che spazia dalle composizioni originali degli s...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bkl Srl.
Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm
