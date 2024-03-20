DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Montell Fish at Hackney Church

Hackney Church
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £32.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TICKETS

Ticket price includes a £1.50 venue levy.

Please note that tickets are sold as Ground Floor Standing and Balcony Unreserved Seating respectively. Standing ticket holders may not access the Balcony area and vice versa.

This is an 14+ event, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by AEG
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Montell Fish

Venue

Hackney Church

Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0PD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.