Jamalafak X Montreuil Records

La Marbrerie
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.22
About

Vos deux collectifs favoris Jamalafak & Montreuil Records s’associent pour vous présenter le meilleur de la scène locale

LA PÊCHE – Balkan débridé

Le début des festivités sera animé par un quintet balkanique débridé, un banquet sonore en technicolor… La...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
Lineup

Dj Tagada

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

