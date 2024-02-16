Top track

Dlala Thukzin, Zaba & Sykes - iPlan

DREAMNIGHTS

The Hackney Social
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Friday 16th February 2024, Dreamnights starts the year with the BEST selection of Afrohouse, Amapiano, Deep-Tech and everything House in between!

We have London's finest DJs, for London's finest party, all taking place at one of London's finest spots i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by dreamnights.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

