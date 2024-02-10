Top track

EYES WIDE

SLS Beverly Hills
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sam Blacky - Amor (feat. Tristan Henry)
About

Eyes Wide returns for a special VALENTINES WEEKEND edition at Wasp In A Wig at SLS Beverly Hills on Saturday Feb 10 ❤️‍🔥🎭

Sultry. Sexy. Provocative.

Tickets or Table Reservations required

This is an 21+ event
Wicked Paradise
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SLS Beverly Hills

465 La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

