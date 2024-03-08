Top track

The Pretty Ugly with Ultrabloom and Hold asek

The Gunners Pub
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is teaming up with The Gunners in Arsenal for a rocking night on Friday, 8th March.

THE PRETTY UGLY – The Pretty Ugly are a 3 piece Alt pop/rock group based in Yorkshire. The 80s obsessed Indie rockers, once described as looking like they ‘met at...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

