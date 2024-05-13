Top track

English Teacher

The Bullingdon
Mon, 13 May, 7:00 pm
GigsOxford
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SJM Concerts Presents

English Teacher

Plus Support

This is a 14+ event (U14 accompanied by an adult age 18+)
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

English Teacher

Venue

The Bullingdon

162 Cowley Rd, Oxford OX4 1UE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

