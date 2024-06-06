Top track

mythsysizer instinct

R.A.P Ferreira

The Deaf Institute
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£20.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About R.A.P. Ferreira

“An obstacle of shifty rhythms, twinkly brass and keys” is how Pitchfork describes Rory Ferreira’s Purple Moonlight Pages (2020), the first release under his R.A.P Ferreira moniker. Formerly known as milo (and even more formerly as Scallops Hotel), the Gra Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

R.A.P. Ferreira (F.K.A Milo – A.K.A Scallops Hotel) is an MC, producer and theorist working in the black arts tradition, commonly categorized as rap.

Having founded the label Ruby Yacht in 2015 and since releasing all of his music through this channel, Fe...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

R.A.P. Ferreira

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open7:30 pm

