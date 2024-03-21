Top track

Juju's Live: BaggE

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After a packed-out show in November, neo-soul artist BaggE returns to the Juju's stage for a special headline performance. Come down & vibe with us <3

ABOUT BAGGE

Since launching in 2019, BaggE’s contemporary neo-soul sound has been a much admired voice...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BaggE

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

