Free Throw

New Cross Inn
Sun, 21 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Free Throw

plus supports

Saturdays At Your Place

Eat Defeat

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Be Sharp Promotions and New Cross Live in association with Upsurge Artists.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eat Defeat, saturdays at your place, Free Throw

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

