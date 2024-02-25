DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Hot Club of Asheville

Eulogy
Sun, 25 Feb, 2:00 pm
$7.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Eulogy Presents: The Hot Club of Asheville

Sunday, February 25th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 1PM || Show 2PM

The Hot Club of Asheville

The Hot Club of Asheville, led by guitarist Steve Karla, is a collective of Asheville’s...

This is an all ages event
Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

