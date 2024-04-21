Top track

Sun, 21 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Big Enough
About

Super! présente

Kirin J Callinan en concert exceptionnel à La Maroquinerie le 21 avril 2024 !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kirin J Callinan

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

