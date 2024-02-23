DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zapped

OSD
Fri, 23 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJBerlin
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After a long wait Zapped return with their own night in a fresh location in the heart of Berlin. Fitted with super crisp audio we look forward to share this new space with you and of course plenty of danceable, groove-filled minimal sounds all night long!

This is an 18+ event
ZAPPED RECORDS
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Jonaku, Annina, Scoopsi and 1 more

Venue

OSD

Mainzer Straße 16, 10247 Berlin, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

