Prey

New Cross Inn
Mon, 4 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Till The Wheels presents

Prey

Hardcore Punk from High Wycombe

https://preyhardcore.bandcamp.com/

Ritual Error

Noisy shameless post-hardcore/punk from London

https://ritualerror.bandcamp.com/

Higher Walls

Blisteringly intense hardcore

https://highe...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by Till the Wheels
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PREY, Ritual Error, Higher Walls

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

