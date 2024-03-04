DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Till The Wheels presents
Prey
Hardcore Punk from High Wycombe
https://preyhardcore.bandcamp.com/
Ritual Error
Noisy shameless post-hardcore/punk from London
https://ritualerror.bandcamp.com/
Higher Walls
Blisteringly intense hardcore
