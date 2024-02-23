DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SEK9 Launch party & Palestine Fundraiser

Off The Cuff
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
£5
SEKTA9 is a rap group that encapsulates London's diverse heartbeat through its underground music scene. With influences spanning Grime, dnb, hip-hop, and urban jazz, the stories they tell paint a raw picture of city life through the eyes of those who call...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SEK9.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

SEKTA9, Halina, Sofreeya

Off The Cuff

Arch 654, 301-303 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 0JN
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

