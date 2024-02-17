DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NATAEXTRA DJ set

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Her sound proposal is distinguished by a journey through styles such as disco, house, techno and acid. Nata Extra blurs boundaries, adds melodies and vocals, fusing genres with an infectious energy that reflects her own fun and love for dancing.

FREE ENTR...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.