Rust for Glory + The Marrakesh Express

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rust For Glory

The World's Rustiest Neil Young Tribute Band.

Est. 2010

The Marrakesh Express

The Marrakesh Express are a unique experience in UK theatres, festivals and arts centres, recreating an iconic period in music with stunning vocal harmonies, p...

This is a 14+ event
JFK aka 'Live in Leeds' presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rust For Glory, Marrakesh Express

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

