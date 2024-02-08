DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From the classic era of Blue Note Records to modern times. Mr. Green bring funky beats, hectic solos and cool melodies from artists like The Meters, George Benson, Grant Green, Cory Wong, The New Mastersounds and The IsleyBrothers. Tonight the band are joi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.