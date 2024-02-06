Top track

Idioteque - Richie Aprile

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Idioteque (Live Debut)

The Hackney Social
Tue, 6 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Idioteque - Richie Aprile
Got a code?

About

Performing this project live for the first time, join Idioteque and guests for an experimental night of alternative electronic and trip hop sounds.

Featuring a collaboration with guest vocalists and musicians, including Sheba Q and Isa Sin, Idioteque will...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Idioteque, Juju, Dunman

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.