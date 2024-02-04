DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunday Sessions LA (Vinyl Only)

Wonzimer
Sun, 4 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAlhambra
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tickets avail at the door

Los Angeles fam, make sure to mark February 4th on your calendar for an exciting musical journey at Wonzimer featuring Krane, Batu b2b Gibs (DNYA), Caruan. Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable experience!

'Sunday Session...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunday Sessions LA.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Krane, Caruan, Batu DNYA and 1 more

Venue

Wonzimer

341B S Avenue 17, Los Angeles, California 90031, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.