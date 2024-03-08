DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Room 1:
TSHA
Logic1000
Emerald
Giulia Tess B2B
Kiimi (DJ Set)
Room 2:
Taylah Elaine
yunè pinku (DJ Set)
Manara
Melle Brown
Room 3: Stories
Sarah Story
Lu.Re
Serenda
------Entry 19+. Please remember to bring ID with you. No ID, no Entry.
fa...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.