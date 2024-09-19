DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here

EartH
Thu, 19 Sept, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £22.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Sarah Keyworth is back with a brand new, joyous show about family, acceptance and a pair of big (well, not super big) losses.

As seen on Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Mock the Week (BBC Two) and 8 Out of 10 Ca...

Presented by Individualam.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sarah Keyworth

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.