The Pentagram String Band

Siberia
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$14.89
The PSB are a satanic bluegrass band from KCMO. They are suspicious of traditional bluegrass and play a style of gothic folk, punk and thrash metal. Often involving cannibalism and murder, their lyrics focus on themes of satan, misery and the joys of death...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
Johnny Lawhorn and the Pentagram String Band

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

