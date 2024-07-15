Top track

Single Mothers 'Negative Qualities' Tour

YES The Pink Room
Mon, 15 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Single Mothers 'Negative Qualities 10 Year Anniversary' tour, support from Other Half and Big Problem.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Moving North.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Other Half, Single Mothers

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

