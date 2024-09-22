DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sin Sundays

O Beach Ibiza
Sun, 22 Sept, 1:00 pm
GigsIbiza
From €35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Now in its 11th year at O Beach Ibiza, SIN Sundays is the Ibiza event you don’t want to miss, taking place on the first Sunday of every month from May to August and a closing party in September. Get ready to confess your SINs as you are treated to the isla...

Evento +18
Organizado por O Beach Ibiza.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

O Beach Ibiza

Camí Des Molí 14, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.