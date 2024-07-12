Top track

Jon B. - Don't Talk

Jon B live in Manchester

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 12 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£29.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Jon B

His is a richly textured body of music, a testament to one man’s love for all things soul…

Grammy nominated Jon B. is a consummate artist, an accomplished musician and a noted songwriter and producer with several gold and platinum records under his belt. Read more

Event information

R&B royalty Jon B is set to tour the UK this July with band. His 9th Studio album is being prepared for release. Expect an intoxicating blend of the hits we know and love and new material

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soulgigs.
Lineup

Jon B

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open7:00 pm

