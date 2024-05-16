DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tickets starting at $25
Headed by Snarky Puppy's multi-Grammy–winning percussion duo of Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth, Ghost-Note is an explosion of sound.
