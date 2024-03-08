Top track

Honey Buzzard - Hunting Ground

The Kent Pop Exchange: Honey Buzzard & Friends

Whereelse?
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From £4.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Honey Buzzard - Hunting Ground
Where Else's Kent Pop Exchange Presents

Honey Buzzard

-- Rapidly becoming one of the most talked about bands in the South-East area, with their unique sound which effortlessly blends alt rock, shoegaze, soul, blues and indie. Their intense, raw and unfi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Night Harvest.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

