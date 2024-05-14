Top track

Primitive Desires

Spy, Jivebomb, Destiny Bond

Musica
Tue, 14 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAkron
$17

About

Friendly Ghost Presents:

SPY
Jivebomb
Destiny Bond
S.M.I.L.E.
Grouch
Chain Rule

7PM Door
8PM Show

$15 Presale ($17 All-In after fees)
$18 At The Door

All Ages

This is an all ages event
Presented by Friendly Ghost.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Chain Rule, Destiny Bond, JIVEBOMB and 1 more

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

