ARTEMAS

La Boule Noire
Tue, 30 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Artemas, 24 ans, du nom complet Artemas Diamandis, ne sort de la musique que depuis fin 2020, mais développe rapidement un son pop alternatif distinctif aux mélodies captivantes. Le multi-instrumentiste autodidacte et fan inconditionnel de pop a tiré le me...

AEG PRESENTS FRANCE PRESENTE
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Artemas

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

