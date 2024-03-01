Top track

Airrica & Ashee - Elsa's Scream

Airrica

SPYBAR
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$10

About

Airrica's playful and experimental curiosity, weaving from pumping techno to exuberant house, while powering her sets with explosive drums, rattling vocals and abrasive bass lines has a singular end in mind: to keep you dancing. Her deisre to keep a high-e...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Airrica

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

