Top track

Chase & Status - Baddadan (feat. IRAH, Flowdan, Trigga & Takura)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Toronto

Woodbine Park
Sat, 1 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJToronto
From CA$69.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chase & Status - Baddadan (feat. IRAH, Flowdan, Trigga & Takura)
Got a code?

About

Alright, Toronto! Chase & Status, SHERELLE, Ahadamdream, Yung Singh & many more are joining us as the BR World Tour hits the city once more this June!

Even more artists TBA soon 👀

This is a 19+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

7
Chase & Status, Ahadadream, Dre Ngozi and 7 more

Venue

Woodbine Park

Woodbine Park, Queen St, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G5, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.