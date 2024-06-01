DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room: Toronto

Location TBA, Toronto
Sat, 1 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJToronto
$50
About

Last year’s open-air Toronto show will be hard to top, but this June the BR World Tour is returning to the city with a multi-stage, day-to-night outdoor function. See you soon!

Sign up for priority access: https://blrrm.tv/toronto-wt24. Pre-sale starts We...

This is a 19+ event
Presented by Boiler Room USA.
$
Venue

Doors open2:00 pm

