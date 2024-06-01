DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Last year’s open-air Toronto show will be hard to top, but this June the BR World Tour is returning to the city with a multi-stage, day-to-night outdoor function. See you soon!
Sign up for priority access: https://blrrm.tv/toronto-wt24. Pre-sale starts We...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.