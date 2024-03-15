DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

13 Carats by Goldie B w/ Thérèse & Violet Indigo

Le Makeda
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:30 pm
€7.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dans le cadre de l'évènement " Le Makeda sort ses elles #5 " rendant hommage aux artistes féminines organisé par le Makeda :

C'est le grand retour de la soirée 13 Carats par notre résidente 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞 𝐁, productrice, DJ & co-fondatrice du label phocéen...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.
Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open9:30 pm
300 capacity

