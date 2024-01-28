DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mercato Sambato

Mercato Sonato
Sun, 28 Jan, 5:00 pm
GigsBologna
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Apertura porte -> ore 17:00

Inizio live → ore 18:00

Vi ricordiamo che, per accedere alla serata, è necessaria la tessera Arci 2023/2024! Se non ce l’avete, potete farla online [costo: 10€] scaricando la nuova app Arci a questo link: https://bit.ly/3ZRC...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Numa Boa Batucada Brasileira

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
