Woods - Moving to the Left

Woods & Avey Tare, w/ Laraaji + more

Knockdown Center
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$40.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Indie psych stalwarts Woods and Animal Collective's Avey Tare join forces for a co-headlining Spring Tour.

w/ special guest Laraaji and more.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Knockdown Center.
Lineup

Woods, Avey Tare, Laraaji

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

