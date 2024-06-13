Top track

Club Punk & Boîte à Rythmes : Frustration, Martin Dupont

Transbordeur
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€23.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les présenter une énième fois serait leur manquer de respect. Mais rappeler pourquoi ils sont importants ne peut pas faire de mal. Historiquement liés à la montée de puissance de Born Bad Records, dont ils furent la toute première sortie, les membres de FR...

Tout public
Présenté par SAS Transmission.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frustration, Martin Dupont

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

