JANINE - World Tour 2024

Songbyrd
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
From $25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

A fiercely talented songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Her sound can be described as indie R&B, with elements of soul, pop and intricate soundscapes designed to make you feel something.

Born in New Zealand, Janine dedicated herself to music a...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

