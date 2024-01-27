DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CHAOSBABE w/ Zoobiana, Vada, & a²z

The End
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
it's time to release your inner CHAOSBABE! this is for the queer, existential, mindful, deep, and dark girlies who also shake ass, live the fantasy, and serve sexy stupid! The ones who want to hold the multiple truths in themselves, others, and the world a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zoobiana, VADA

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

