Marco Castello - Torpi

Fulminacci + Marco Castello - Locus Festival 2024

Masseria Ferragnano
Tue, 13 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsLocorotondo
€32.20

About

Locus Festival 2024

LINE UP:

FULMINACCI
Marco Castello
OkGiorgio

La serata del 13 agosto al Locus in Masseria Ferragnano è dedicata al nuovo cantautorato italiano.

Arrivato sulla scena come un fulmine a ciel sereno, FULMINACCI è riuscito in poco te...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Fulminacci, Marco Castello, okgiorgio

Venue

Masseria Ferragnano

Via Cisternino, 282, 70010 Locorotondo BA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

