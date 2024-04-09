Top track

Kaät - A COLORS SHOW

Blick Bassy

Songbyrd
Tue, 9 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$21.89

About

Following the successes of Akö (2015) and 1958 (2019), singer and composer Blick Bassy is back with a fourth album, again sung in the Baasa language of Cameroon. Madíbá brings together ten songs in the form of fables, dedicated to the theme of water, in wh...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Blick Bassy

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

