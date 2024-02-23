DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sound of Cloud Presents: Paige, ARYMÉ, AVÖ, Dean Mickoski, & Sama

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Superior Ingredients is the place to be on February 23rd, for an unforgettable day of afro house and progressive music by these top-tier international acts, presented by Sound of Cloud!

Experience mesmerizing melodies by Parisian mainstay ARYMÉ, Portugal'...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients x Deep Root Records
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Paige, Dean Mickoski

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

