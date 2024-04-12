DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Whether he goes by Dark Soldier, Dr Wootang or Renegade, Ray Keith has undeniably earnt his place as a drum and bass icon since debuting over 40 years ago. Initially crafting rare groove and acid house floorfillers, turbocharged classics ‘Terrorist’ and ‘C
Drum and Bass legend, Ray Keith brings to life The Renegade. Performing classics from his 30 year catalogue as 'The Renegade Live ft Ray Keith', expect to hear rave anthems like ‘The Chopper’ and ‘Terrorist’ played live by Ray and a full live band.
