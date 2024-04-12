Top track

Chopper - Shy FX Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ray Keith (Full Live Band)

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chopper - Shy FX Remix
Got a code?

About Ray Keith

Whether he goes by Dark Soldier, Dr Wootang or Renegade, Ray Keith has undeniably earnt his place as a drum and bass icon since debuting over 40 years ago. Initially crafting rare groove and acid house floorfillers, turbocharged classics ‘Terrorist’ and ‘C Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Drum and Bass legend, Ray Keith brings to life The Renegade. Performing classics from his 30 year catalogue as 'The Renegade Live ft Ray Keith', expect to hear rave anthems like ‘The Chopper’ and ‘Terrorist’ played live by Ray and a full live band.

Having...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ray Keith

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.