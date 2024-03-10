Top track

Delicadeza

Mint Field

ALPHAVILLE
Sun, 10 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baby's Presents: Mint Field

Mexico City’s Mint Field creates a unique blend of avant dream pop and shoegaze with some touches of trip hop that explore the nostalgia and melancholy of daily life. The band is led by Estrella del Sol and Sebastian Neyra.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Baby's Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mint Field

Venue

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open8:00 pm

