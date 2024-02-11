DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ultra Naté, Rissa Garcia - Hun Tea

Good Room
Sun, 11 Feb, 6:00 pm
DJNew York
From $5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ultra Naté is one of the House Music Industry’s most charismatic, accomplished and enduring talents, with a career that spans almost 3 decades. She is the voice and artist behind one of the greatest of all time anthems “Free” along with several other well...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nervous Records & Dance.Here.Now.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ultra Naté, Rissa Garcia, Forward Disco

Venue

Good Room

98 Meserole Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.