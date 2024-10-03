Top track

Kill the Chord

Gaffa Tape Sandy

Downstairs at the Dome
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.85

About

Crosstown Concerts Presents:

Gaffa Tape Sandy

This is a 14+ event (under 18s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

really big really clever, Gaffa Tape Sandy

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

